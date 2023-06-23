Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Netflix by 84.4% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after buying an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $422.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $448.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

