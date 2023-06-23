New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Up 2.1%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) was up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 44,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 200,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
New Found Gold Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $825.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of New Found Gold
New Found Gold Company Profile
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
Read More
- Get a free research report on New Found Gold from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than New Found Gold
Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.