New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Up 2.1%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) was up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 44,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 200,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

New Found Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $825.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of New Found Gold

New Found Gold Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in New Found Gold in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in New Found Gold by 643.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of New Found Gold by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.