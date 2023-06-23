New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NGD traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,598. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

