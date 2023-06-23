New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

New Gold (NYSE:NGDGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

New Gold Trading Up ∞

NGD traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,598. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.