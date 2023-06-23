New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
New Gold Trading Up ∞
NGD traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,598. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.48.
New Gold Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on New Gold from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.