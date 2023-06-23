NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
NewMarket Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE NEU traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $400.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,342. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $280.28 and a 52-week high of $409.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.37.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%.
About NewMarket
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
