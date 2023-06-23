NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

NYSE NEU traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $400.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,342. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $280.28 and a 52-week high of $409.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in NewMarket by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in NewMarket by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

