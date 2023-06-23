Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Shares Down 1.5%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69.

About Nine Dragons Paper

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

