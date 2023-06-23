Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $223.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 40.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 497,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 143,518 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

