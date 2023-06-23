North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.48

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.48 and last traded at C$26.58, with a volume of 114010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.72.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$698.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.23.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.07 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.56%. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.577821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Further Reading

