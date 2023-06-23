NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

