Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $174.44

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $174.44 and last traded at $174.24, with a volume of 59191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Novanta Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.57 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.22 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after acquiring an additional 100,437 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Novanta by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novanta by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,885,000 after acquiring an additional 82,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

