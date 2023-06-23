Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Acquires $107,871.61 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $107,871.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,431,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,054,621.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04.

Nuvectis Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 20,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,799. The firm has a market cap of $284.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $18.65.

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCT. State Street Corp increased its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 143,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

