NXM Hits Market Cap of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018334 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013962 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,012.87 or 0.99991716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002190 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

