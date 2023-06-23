Oasis Network Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $297.18 million and $15.94 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.19 or 0.06181295 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00042987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030300 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05015892 USD and is down -4.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $16,803,367.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.