OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Shares Down 1.2%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 17,796 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 66,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OCANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

OceanaGold Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

