ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Price Up 7.8%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) shares were up 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.04 and last traded at $43.99. Approximately 90,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 382,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ODP in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in ODP by 43.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 87,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at about $508,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 2,791.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ODP by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

