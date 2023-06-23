OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Announces Dividend of $0.13

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

OFS Credit Stock Down 0.8 %

OCCIO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $25.09.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

