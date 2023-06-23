OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Down 1.5% This Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and $161,714.57 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

