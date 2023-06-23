Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.49

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.49 and last traded at C$3.92, with a volume of 921360 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jonestrading set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.88, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of C$249.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.79.

Oncolytics Biotech ( TSE:ONC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

