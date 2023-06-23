OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Leisure Ltd Steiner Sells 3,200,000 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $32,928,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,960,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,916,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leisure Ltd Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 1,350,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $12,987,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92.

NASDAQ OSW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. 1,695,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.56 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8,717.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

OSW has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

