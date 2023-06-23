Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.29

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$54.29 and traded as high as C$54.55. Open Text shares last traded at C$53.44, with a volume of 982,641 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.59. The firm has a market cap of C$14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.