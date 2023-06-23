Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.59 and last traded at $30.59. Approximately 261,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,174,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Option Care Health Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

