Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 3.1% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,962,544 shares of company stock valued at $676,031,097. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $120.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.60. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

