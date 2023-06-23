Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.09 on Monday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $6.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
