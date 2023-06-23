Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.09 on Monday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market cap of $6.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGEN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

