Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.06

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as low as $3.00. Oragenics shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 4,943 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Oragenics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Oragenics ( NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

