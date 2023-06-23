Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.06

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as low as $3.00. Oragenics shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 4,943 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Oragenics Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
