Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $54.36 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $54.36 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0565 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018156 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014099 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,114.72 or 0.99938459 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05306843 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,194,364.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

