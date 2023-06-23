Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by StonePine Asset Management Inc.

StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 692.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474,467 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises 3.8% of StonePine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. StonePine Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Otis Worldwide worth $142,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,812,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,840,000 after buying an additional 984,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $85.82. The company had a trading volume of 156,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,323. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

