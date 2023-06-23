Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) CEO Sells $21,871.44 in Stock

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) CEO Kurt Workman sold 60,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $21,871.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,873,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,420.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kurt Workman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Kurt Workman sold 11,579 shares of Owlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $3,821.07.

On Friday, June 16th, Kurt Workman sold 14,229 shares of Owlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $3,272.67.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Kurt Workman sold 860 shares of Owlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $283.80.

Shares of OWLT opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.37. Owlet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. Owlet had a negative net margin of 107.02% and a negative return on equity of 628.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Owlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Owlet by 30.8% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

