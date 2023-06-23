Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick Sells 4,936 Shares

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick sold 4,936 shares of Owlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $20,040.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 476,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,099.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Owlet Trading Down 3.7 %

OWLT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,387. The company has a market cap of $39.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.37. Owlet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter. Owlet had a negative return on equity of 628.28% and a negative net margin of 107.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owlet, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owlet

Owlet Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owlet by 73.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,939 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $841,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owlet by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,899,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 292,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owlet by 65.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 503,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Owlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers smart monitoring products, which includes Dream Sock accompanying Owlet Dream App allows parents to view their baby's sleep quality indicators, such as waking, heart rate, and movement; and the Dream Sock Plus based on same core technology as the Dream Sock, which is designed to grow with the children from new born to five years through an expanded fabric sock sets primarily for the U.S.

