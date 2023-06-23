Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Declares Dividend of $0.27

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2669 per share on Thursday, June 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HERD stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,392. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $27.89 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HERD. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the third quarter valued at about $746,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter worth about $407,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

About Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

