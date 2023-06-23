PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 610 ($7.81) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 410 ($5.25) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.68) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

LON:PAGE opened at GBX 402.20 ($5.15) on Monday. PageGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 356.80 ($4.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 501.50 ($6.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 439.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 451.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

