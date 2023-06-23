Pasquale Romano Sells 10,000 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $79,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,059,990.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $81,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,655,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893,056. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

