Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Patterson Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.45-$2.55 EPS.

Patterson Companies Stock Down 3.5 %

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

