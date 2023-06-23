PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Down 2.1%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 310,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 491,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

PAVmed Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 777.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PAVmed by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PAVmed

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: Medical Devices, Diagnostics, Digital Health, and Emerging Innovations. Its products include cell collection devices, esophageal DNA tests, carpal tunnel release, implantable intraosseous vascular access devices, and antimicrobial resorbable ear tubes.

