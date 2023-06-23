Pax Dollar Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $998.65 million and $6.72 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000572 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006994 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,000,269,397 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

