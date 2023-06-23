PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Reduced by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.8% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in PayPal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.56.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

