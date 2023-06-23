Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 75,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 494,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62.

Peakstone Realty Trust Increases Dividend

About Peakstone Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Peakstone Realty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%.

(Get Rating)

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.