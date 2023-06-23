PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.03

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 339225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.65.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.52%. Analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 20,040.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

