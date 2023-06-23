Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.30

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 85 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

Pennpetro Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 million, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.67.

About Pennpetro Energy

(Get Rating)

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pennpetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennpetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.