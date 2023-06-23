Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $159.50

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $159.50 and last traded at $159.49, with a volume of 62486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th.
Penske Automotive Group Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.90 and a 200-day moving average of $135.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
