Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $73.65

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 73.65 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 76.23 ($0.98). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 74.25 ($0.95), with a volume of 1,131,893 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.41) target price on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £372.22 million, a PE ratio of -155.10, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Petrofac

In other news, insider David Davies purchased 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.88 ($6,406.76). 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.