Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $117.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $109.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after buying an additional 6,558,762 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,242 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $201,779,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $150,424,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

