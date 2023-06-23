Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.23% of Verint Systems worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,115,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 604,112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 16,969.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 406,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Verint Systems by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,475,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,126,000 after purchasing an additional 278,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,972.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,972.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $130,667.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 101,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 268,459 shares of company stock worth $9,975,845 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRNT stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

