Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 1,994 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PENN. JMP Securities downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.65.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $759,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.22. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

See Also

