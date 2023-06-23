Phocas Financial Corp. Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Hostess Brands comprises approximately 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

