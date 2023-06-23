Phocas Financial Corp. Has $3.64 Million Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,596 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 111,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

