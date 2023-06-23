Phocas Financial Corp. Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,260 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $7,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,809 shares of company stock worth $4,022,323 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $159.00 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

