Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,414 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.41% of Heartland Financial USA worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after buying an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HTLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

HTLF opened at $28.38 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.13). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $246.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, CEO Bruce K. Lee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $137,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

