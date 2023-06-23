Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 78,500 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.18% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $29,616.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at $624,912.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $20.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $242.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.