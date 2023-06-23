Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.10% of OneMain worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMF opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

OMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

