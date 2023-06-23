Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 12,990 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 155.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,461,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after buying an additional 274,805 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,530,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.81. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $278.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDEN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $475,889.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

