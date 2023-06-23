Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 6,857 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.16% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

ABG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $229.89 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $253.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

